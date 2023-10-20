Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Swiatniki Gorne
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Swiatniki Gorne, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour in Olszowice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with Online tour
Olszowice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you the property for sale near Forest, the design process of the property was gui…
€148,559

Properties features in gmina Swiatniki Gorne, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir