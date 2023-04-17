Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Swarzedz, Poland

4 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
4 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
87 m²
€ 107,612
I recommend for sale a 4-room apartment with an area of 86.8 m2 with a balcony and a large b…
2 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
2 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
49 m²
€ 86,046
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a two-room apartment with an …
3 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
3 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
65 m²
€ 86,046
I recommend for sale a very nice 3-room apartment with an area of 65.3 m2 with balcony and b…
3 room apartmentin Bogucin, Poland
3 room apartment
Bogucin, Poland
63 m²
€ 94,672

