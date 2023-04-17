Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Suchy Las
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

6 properties total found
9 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
9 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
645 m²
€ 571,270
4 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
4 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
149 m²
€ 312,699
2 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
2 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
30 m²
€ 25,879
3 room housein Biedrusko, Poland
3 room house
Biedrusko, Poland
61 m²
€ 103,299
::::OPEN DOORS :::: WE INVITE YOU 05.11. IN SATURDAY 13: 00-14: 00 Extreme two-story segment…
5 room housein Biedrusko, Poland
5 room house
Biedrusko, Poland
200 m²
€ 193,874
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a house with a usable area of…
6 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
6 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
260 m²
€ 429,153
A modern and comfortable single-family house in Złotniki near. Dry forest. Functional layout…

