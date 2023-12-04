Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Strzelin
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in gmina Strzelin, Poland

1 room Cottage in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
1 room Cottage
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalo…
€90,039
Properties features in gmina Strzelin, Poland

cheap
luxury
