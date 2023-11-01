Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Sroda Wielkopolska
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Apartment
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Area 1 119 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of the complex of 20 constructio…
€79,091

Properties features in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir