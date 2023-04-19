UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Środa Wielkopolska County
gmina Sroda Wielkopolska
Residential properties for sale in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
7 Floor
€ 136,186
For sale 3 room apartment with separate kitchen and large balcony in a great location next t…
5 room apartment
Zyrardow, Poland
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
6 Floor
€ 458,981
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
77 m²
€ 421,742
EXCLUSIVE AND TOTAL NEW APARTMENT FOR MOCKOTOWIMokotów | Uninhabited apartment | 77m2 | Excl…
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
3/15 Floor
€ 105,170
For sale in the center of Warsaw 2-room apartment 48 sq.m, Wola district, al. Solidarności …
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
93 m²
€ 324,200
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
2 Floor
€ 203,567
:: Short: Zawady / Syta | Bright apartment - 83 m2 | 3 rooms, bathroom, guest toilet, parkin…
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 167,942
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 386,234
High-standard apartment with sauna for sale in Warsaw, Ursynów #12608 Contact +…
6 room house
powiat nowodworski, Poland
6 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 254,458
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 647,752
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1 Floor
€ 240,209
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 85,702
For sale cozy 2-room apartment with an area of 34 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Północ, st. Ja…
Properties features in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map