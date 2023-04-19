Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 7 Floor
€ 136,186
For sale 3 room apartment with separate kitchen and large balcony in a great location next t…
5 room apartmentin Zyrardow, Poland
5 room apartment
Zyrardow, Poland
5 Number of rooms 198 m² 6 Floor
€ 458,981
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
77 m²
€ 421,742
EXCLUSIVE AND TOTAL NEW APARTMENT FOR MOCKOTOWIMokotów | Uninhabited apartment | 77m2 | Excl…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/15 Floor
€ 105,170
For sale in the center of Warsaw 2-room apartment 48 sq.m, Wola district, al. Solidarności …
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
93 m²
€ 324,200
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 2 Floor
€ 203,567
:: Short: Zawady / Syta | Bright apartment - 83 m2 | 3 rooms, bathroom, guest toilet, parkin…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 167,942
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 386,234
High-standard apartment with sauna for sale in Warsaw, Ursynów #12608 Contact +…
6 room housein powiat nowodworski, Poland
6 room house
powiat nowodworski, Poland
6 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 254,458
6 room housein Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 647,752
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1 Floor
€ 240,209
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 85,702
For sale cozy 2-room apartment with an area of ​​34 sq.m Warsaw, Praga-Północ, st. Ja…

