Apartments for sale in gmina Smigiel, Poland

Apartment in Koszanowo, Poland
Apartment
Koszanowo, Poland
Area 120 m²
€104,469
Apartment in Koszanowo, Poland
Apartment
Koszanowo, Poland
Area 23 000 m²
AG plot for sale in Śmigiel.
€1,11M
Apartment in Koszanowo, Poland
Apartment
Koszanowo, Poland
Area 5 460 m²
Property for the developer or for a large property
€131,133
Apartment in Koszanowo, Poland
Apartment
Koszanowo, Poland
Area 12 000 m²
AG plot for sale in Śmigiel.
€576,984
Apartment in Smigiel, Poland
Apartment
Smigiel, Poland
Area 1 008 m²
I am pleased to present the offer of an attractive plot for sale in picturesque Śmiglu, loca…
€30,842
Apartment in Nietazkowo, Poland
Apartment
Nietazkowo, Poland
Area 55 281 m²
Investment offer. 55 281 m2
€379,411
Apartment in Stare Bojanowo, Poland
Apartment
Stare Bojanowo, Poland
Area 5 910 m²
€128,947

