Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Slupca
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Slupca, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Roza, Poland
Apartment
Roza, Poland
Area 240 m²
Do you want to live in a unique house with a view of the lake? Would you like to live and wo…
€324,343

Properties features in gmina Slupca, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir