Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Łódź Voivodeship
  4. Łask County
  5. gmina Sedziejowice
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Sedziejowice, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Lichawa, Poland
1 room apartment
Lichawa, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 98,222
A bright and sunny 2-room apartment for sale in Warsaw, Pruszków #13116 Contact…

Properties features in gmina Sedziejowice, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir