Residential properties for sale in gmina Radzymin, Poland

8 properties total found
6 room housein Mokre, Poland
6 room house
Mokre, Poland
6 Number of rooms 299 m²
€ 488,140
4 room apartmentin Stary Dybow, Poland
4 room apartment
Stary Dybow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 150,307
4 room apartmentin Stary Dybow, Poland
4 room apartment
Stary Dybow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,503
4 room housein Slupno, Poland
4 room house
Slupno, Poland
4 Number of rooms 167 m²
€ 150,307
5 room housein Slupno, Poland
5 room house
Slupno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 196,883
6 room housein Slupno, Poland
6 room house
Slupno, Poland
6 Number of rooms 305 m²
€ 274,376
5 room housein Slupno, Poland
5 room house
Slupno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 181,019
9 room housein gmina Radzymin, Poland
9 room house
gmina Radzymin, Poland
11 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 272,545

Properties features in gmina Radzymin, Poland

