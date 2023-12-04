Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Pruszcz Gdanski
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Rotmanka, Poland
4 room house
Rotmanka, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
We present you a spacious and well-located single-family house in Rotmanka. A detached hous…
€335,621
Leave a request

Properties features in gmina Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir