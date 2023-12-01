Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Prazmow

Residential properties for sale in gmina Prazmow, Poland

2 properties total found
5 room house in gmina Prazmow, Poland
5 room house
gmina Prazmow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 358 m²
€407,828
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Ustanow, Poland
5 room house
Ustanow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
€471,359
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in gmina Prazmow, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir