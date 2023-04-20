Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County
  5. gmina Poswietne
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Poswietne, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room housein Nadbiel, Poland
4 room house
Nadbiel, Poland
4 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 152,675

Properties features in gmina Poswietne, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir