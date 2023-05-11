Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

4 properties total found
6 room house in Biskupice, Poland
6 room house
Biskupice, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
€ 153,468
4 room house in Steszewko, Poland
4 room house
Steszewko, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
€ 348,592
2 room house in Wagowo, Poland
2 room house
Wagowo, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 39,463
2 room house in Wagowo, Poland
2 room house
Wagowo, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 39,463

Properties features in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

