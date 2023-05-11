Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 28 m²
€ 70,815
6 room house in Biskupice, Poland
6 room house
Biskupice, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
€ 153,468
4 room house in Steszewko, Poland
4 room house
Steszewko, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 145 m²
€ 348,592
2 room house in Wagowo, Poland
2 room house
Wagowo, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 39,463
3 room apartment in Glowna, Poland
3 room apartment
Glowna, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
€ 54,591
2 room house in Wagowo, Poland
2 room house
Wagowo, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 39,463

