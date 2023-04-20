Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship
  4. Ostróda County
  5. gmina Ostroda

Residential properties for sale in gmina Ostroda, Poland

1 property total found
9 room housein Katno, Poland
9 room house
Katno, Poland
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 643 m²
€ 772,829
Residence / house of guests / agrotourism I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offe…

Properties features in gmina Ostroda, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir