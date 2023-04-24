Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Oleśnica County
  5. gmina Olesnica
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in gmina Olesnica, Poland

Cottage 5 bedrooms in Smardzow, Poland
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Smardzow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000

