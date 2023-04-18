Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. gmina Nadarzyn
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Nadarzyn, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4 Number of rooms 167 m²
€ 378,338
4 room housein Walendow, Poland
4 room house
Walendow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 404,924
6 room housein Walendow, Poland
6 room house
Walendow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 264 m²
€ 605,341
5 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
5 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 204,507
6 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
6 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
6 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 153,176

Properties features in gmina Nadarzyn, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go