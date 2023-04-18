Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Nadarzyn, Poland

3 room apartmentin Mlochow, Poland
3 room apartment
Mlochow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 179,069
Apartment with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Wesoła #12625 Contact +48574672833 ( Whats…
4 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
4 Number of rooms 167 m²
€ 378,338
4 room housein Walendow, Poland
4 room house
Walendow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 404,924
6 room housein Walendow, Poland
6 room house
Walendow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 264 m²
€ 605,341
5 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
5 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 204,507
6 room housein gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
6 room house
gmina Nadarzyn, Poland
6 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 153,176

Properties features in gmina Nadarzyn, Poland

