Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Miedzylesie

Residential properties for sale in gmina Miedzylesie, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Dolnik, Poland
Apartment
Dolnik, Poland
Area 899 m²
Make your dream of your own home surrounded by nature come true! For sale a plot located amo…
€15,739

Properties features in gmina Miedzylesie, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir