Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Miedzna
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Miedzna, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gora, Poland
2 room apartment
Gora, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€98,788
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gora, Poland
3 room apartment
Gora, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
€196,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Gora, Poland
Apartment
Gora, Poland
Area 224 m²
€428,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Miedzna, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir