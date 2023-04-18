Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. gmina Lesznowola
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 465,331
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском Property: ha…

Properties features in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir