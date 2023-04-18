Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

8 properties total found
3 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² Number of floors 2
€ 282,080
Dom na sprzedaż umeblowany na granicy z Warszawa Nowa Wola Piaseczno Dom na sprzedaż umeb…
6 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
6 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
6 Number of rooms 355 m²
€ 1,014,925
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 465,331
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском Property: ha…
4 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
4 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 182 m² Number of floors 2
€ 198,724
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛЬЩІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕШЕНИЕ МВД ПОЛЬШИ Offer …
3 room housein Magdalenka, Poland
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m² Number of floors 2
€ 273,724
Polish version below ** Розмовляємо українською ** Мы говорим на русском Property: half of …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Zgorzala, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Zgorzala, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,979
Ssemi detached house in Zgorzała next to Piaseczno || approx. 130 m2, 3 floors || garden app…
5 room housein Loziska, Poland
5 room house
Loziska, Poland
5 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 310,107
145M2 SURFACE BLISTER ON 500M2 SEVEN: An intimate housing estate consisting of 17 building…
3 room apartmentin Loziska, Poland
3 room apartment
Loziska, Poland
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,772
A three-room apartment, bright, with two balconies, located on the first floor, in the newly…

