Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Śrem County
  5. gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Lugi, Poland
House
Lugi, Poland
280 m²
€ 206,940
If you came across this ad, it means you are looking for your „ new place ”, a new home. Thi…

Properties features in gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir