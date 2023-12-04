Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Radoszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Radoszkowo, Poland
Area 1 181 m²
€31,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland
3 room apartment
Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
€66,893
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kielczynek, Poland
Apartment
Kielczynek, Poland
Area 160 m²
€168,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir