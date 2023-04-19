Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Środa Wielkopolska County
  5. gmina Krzykosy

Residential properties for sale in gmina Krzykosy, Poland

2 properties total found
4 room housein Murzynowko, Poland
4 room house
Murzynowko, Poland
98 m²
€ 129,935
4 room housein Murzynowko, Poland
4 room house
Murzynowko, Poland
98 m²
€ 129,935

Properties features in gmina Krzykosy, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir