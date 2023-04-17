Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

3 properties total found
5 room housein Trzek, Poland
5 room house
Trzek, Poland
164 m²
€ 171,446
Functional house for sale, area 115.60 m2, on a plot of land with an area of 774 m2 in Sieki…
7 room housein Glinka Duchowna, Poland
7 room house
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
240 m²
€ 407,588
5 room housein Klony, Poland
5 room house
Klony, Poland
180 m²
€ 127,236
I recommend buying a completely renovated, atmospheric two-room house with a well-kept garde…

