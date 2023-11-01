Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Koscian
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Koscian, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Czarkowo, Poland
Apartment
Czarkowo, Poland
Area 700 m²
€31,413

Properties features in gmina Koscian, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir