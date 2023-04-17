Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Kornik
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Kornik, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Borowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Borowiec, Poland
45 m²
€ 96,829
For sale a 2-room apartment with an area of 45.17 m2, on the ground floor in the Robaków nea…

Properties features in gmina Kornik, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir