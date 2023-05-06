Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kierszek, Poland
1 room apartment
Kierszek, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 52,034
1 room apartment in Czarnow, Poland
1 room apartment
Czarnow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/10
€ 104,251

Properties features in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland

