Houses for sale in gmina Komorniki, Poland

4 room house in Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 154,700
4 room house in Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 197,097
3 room house in Plewiska, Poland
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 175,173
5 room house in Plewiska, Poland
5 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
€ 219,021
5 room house in Plewiska, Poland
5 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
€ 339,823
6 room house in Chomecice, Poland
6 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 148 m²
€ 214,856
4 room house in Chomecice, Poland
4 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 122 m²
€ 131,325
3 room house in Plewiska, Poland
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
€ 127,160
5 room house in Wiry, Poland
5 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
€ 252,127
4 room house in Leczyca, Poland
4 room house
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
€ 282,820
7 room house in Wiry, Poland
7 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 7
Area 202 m²
€ 257,608
7 room house in Wiry, Poland
7 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 7
Area 204 m²
€ 248,838
6 room house in Wiry, Poland
6 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 457 m²
€ 427,519
5 room house in Chomecice, Poland
5 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 135 m²
€ 210,471

Properties features in gmina Komorniki, Poland

Mir