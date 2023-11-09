Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Kolbudy, Poland

1 property total found
4 room house in Lapino, Poland
Lapino, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
We present to you a semi-detached house in Łapina, which will be ready soon – in the second…
€174,565

Mir