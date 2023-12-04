Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Klobuck

Residential properties for sale in gmina Klobuck, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Klobuck, Poland
Apartment
Klobuck, Poland
Area 256 m²
€150,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Klobuck, Poland
3 room apartment
Klobuck, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€136,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Klobuck, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir