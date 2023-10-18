Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Kazmierz
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Kazmierz, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
2 room apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with a garden and two parking spaces!
€120,205
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 119 m²
Modern House in Kaźmierz – Comfort and Style in One
€203,037
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 248 m²
Good day
€557,315
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 3 007 m²
€120,205
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 768 m²
I am pleased to present to you an offer to sell a plot of land located on the Radzyna Lagoon…
€41,963
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 14 509 m²
I recommend the offer of land property located near Szamotuły, in Radzyny, commune. Kazimier…
€369,357
Apartment in Mlodasko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodasko, Poland
Area 1 668 m²
For sale, land property located in Młodasko in gm. Kazimierz, with a total area. 1,668 m2
€51,037

Properties features in gmina Kazmierz, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir