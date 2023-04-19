Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Piła County
  5. gmina Kaczory
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Kaczory, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room housein Brodna, Poland
7 room house
Brodna, Poland
300 m²
€ 297,477
Are you looking for silence and relief? Do you want to relax and experience idyllic lif…

Properties features in gmina Kaczory, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir