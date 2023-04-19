Properties in Jarocin: comfortable houses in a quiet Polish town

Jarocin is a small but very cozy Polish town. It is officially endowed with the status of urban-rural gmina. It is part of the Greater Poland Voivodeship. There are about 27 thousand people living on the territory of the gmina.

Types of real estate in Jarocin

Mostly private houses and cottages are sold in this small Polish town. They are located in the center of the gmina and on its outskirts. The houses are equipped with all the necessary communications.

Apartments and rooms are less common. On the realting.com platform, you can find them mainly in two and three-storey houses located in the central part of Jarocin gmina. Most of the apartments are for sale already equipped with furniture and household appliances.

Advantages of buying real estate

Buying accommodation in Jarodin is profitable for a number of reasons:

prices for houses and apartments are about 500-900 euros per square: 3 to 4 times cheaper than in large Polish cities;

properties purchased on the realting.com platform can be for vacationing or for permanent residence.

Jarocin has a good ecological situation due to the lack of industrial enterprises and highways;

in winter, you can go to the mountains located near the gmina;

purchased real estate in Poland is convenient to rent periodically to tourists who come here to visit museums and appreciate historical buildings.

What needs to be considered?

Acquiring real estate in Jarocin will be suitable primarily for buyers who appreciate a calm rural lifestyle. The town is always quiet and not crowded. All residents are distinguished by good-naturedness and hospitality.