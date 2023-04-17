Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Grodzisk Mazowiecki County
  5. gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki

Residential properties for sale in gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland

3 room housein Kludzienko, Poland
3 room house
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,024
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km…
3 room apartmentin Kludzienko, Poland
3 room apartment
Kludzienko, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² Number of floors 2
€ 119,100
Residential complex on ul. Cukierkowej w Chrzanów Mały, just 1.5 km from A2 and 20 km from W…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,110
We speak English // Не потрібний дозвіл МСВ Польщі // Розмовляємо україньською мовою // …
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 335,597
5 room housein Ksiazenice, Poland
5 room house
Ksiazenice, Poland
5 Number of rooms 377 m²
€ 732,211

