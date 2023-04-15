Houses for sale in gmina Grabow, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room housein Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
120 m²
€ 289,040
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
145 m²
€ 342,965
The property is beautifully located, in a quiet area, in the buffer zone of the Zielonka For…
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
98 m²
€ 161,560
I recommend a 4 – peaceful house located in Wilkowice near Leszno. House with an area of 109…
8 room housein Smolice, Poland
8 room house
Smolice, Poland
758 m²
Price on request
MODERN WILLA IN OLD MOCOTIC HEAR A beautiful, spacious villa built in 2016. Four floors conn…
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
154 m²
€ 237,271
9 room housein Smolice, Poland
9 room house
Smolice, Poland
414 m²
€ 1,704,039
UNIQUE, PRE-WILLED WILLA IN PREST LOCATION, IN GREEN PART OF THE OLD MOCK Free standing vill…
8 room housein Smolice, Poland
8 room house
Smolice, Poland
460 m²
€ 528,252
5 room housein Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
144 m²
€ 161,776
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
101 m²
€ 134,813
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a one-story house in a semi-d…
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
270 m²
€ 560,823
5 room housein Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
108 m²
€ 159,403
9 room housein Smolice, Poland
9 room house
Smolice, Poland
280 m²
€ 647,104
Housein Smolice, Poland
House
Smolice, Poland
135 m²
€ 213,544
A house with potential on a beautiful plot in a charming corner of Warsaw's Falenica Do you …
7 room housein Smolice, Poland
7 room house
Smolice, Poland
300 m²
€ 388,262
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
230 m²
€ 334,337
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
260 m²
€ 450,816
7 room housein Smolice, Poland
7 room house
Smolice, Poland
176 m²
€ 301,982
9 room housein Smolice, Poland
9 room house
Smolice, Poland
220 m²
€ 323,336
5 room housein Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
134 m²
€ 148,834
Housein Smolice, Poland
House
Smolice, Poland
80 m²
€ 42,062
FOR SALES – around, Stajkowo, gm. Lubasz Land plot of land with an area of 3100 m2 ( ownersh…
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
220 m²
€ 361,300
Housein Smolice, Poland
House
Smolice, Poland
170 m²
€ 323,336
3 room housein Smolice, Poland
3 room house
Smolice, Poland
110 m²
€ 129,421
Saw – surroundings, ENTRY. Free standing house for sale with garage and outbuilding. Single-…
5 room housein Smolice, Poland
5 room house
Smolice, Poland
144 m²
€ 297,668
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
174 m²
€ 427,951
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
86 m²
€ 96,850
¿Are you looking for a recreational house near the lake to relax for you and your family?¿Or…
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
320 m²
€ 193,915
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
242 m²
€ 125,107
Urtzysk – around, Cost-For sale FREE MOUSE Possibility of residence 2 families with a room w…
4 room housein Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
167 m²
€ 185,503
6 room housein Smolice, Poland
6 room house
Smolice, Poland
218 m²
€ 248,056

