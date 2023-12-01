Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland

6 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
6 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€407,828
5 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
5 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 291 m²
€502,100
9 room house in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
9 room house
gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland
Rooms 12
Area 819 m²
€471,359
