Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Gniezno County
  5. gmina Gniezno

Residential properties for sale in gmina Gniezno, Poland

2 properties total found
4 room housein Jankowko, Poland
4 room house
Jankowko, Poland
200 m²
€ 183,229
4 room housein Dalki, Poland
4 room house
Dalki, Poland
155 m²
€ 150,679
I am pleased to introduce you to the one-story detached house located on a charming plot of …

Properties features in gmina Gniezno, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir