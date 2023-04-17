Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Duszniki, Poland

7 properties total found
4 room housein Sekowo, Poland
4 room house
Sekowo, Poland
128 m²
€ 111,997
I invite you to Sękowa ( gm. Duszniki ), in which there is a cozy house in a quiet area, loc…
5 room housein Grzebienisko, Poland
5 room house
Grzebienisko, Poland
130 m²
€ 139,974
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a charming, atmospheric detached house in the G…
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
158 m²
€ 193,840
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
171 m²
€ 210,855
A modern house in the town of Podznań, Detached House in Ceradz Dolny, only 14 km from Tarnó…
Housein Grzebienisko, Poland
House
Grzebienisko, Poland
130 m²
€ 161,533
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
170 m²
€ 247,685
If you want to enjoy the closeness of nature on a daily basis and are looking for a function…
5 room housein Ceradz Dolny, Poland
5 room house
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
190 m²
€ 215,163
If you want to enjoy the closeness of nature on a daily basis and are looking for a function…

