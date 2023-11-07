Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Dubienka

Residential properties for sale in gmina Dubienka, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in gmina Dubienka, Poland
Apartment
gmina Dubienka, Poland
Area 285 m²
I invite you to the picturesque, green and quiet Rudka pod Pniewami (pow. Szamotulski). For …
€89,869

Properties features in gmina Dubienka, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir