Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Domaradz

Residential properties for sale in gmina Domaradz, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Barycz, Poland
Apartment
Barycz, Poland
Area 151 m²
I recommend for sale a beautifully situated house in Kozubówka near the Sierakowski Landscap…
€300,186

Properties features in gmina Domaradz, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir