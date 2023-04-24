Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. West Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Police County
  5. gmina Dobra Szczecinska

Residential properties for sale in gmina Dobra Szczecinska, Poland

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
49 m²
€ 116,141
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 7
€ 137,326
For sale in the center of Warsaw with a mezzanine 3-room apartment 68.8 sq.m, Wola, st. Zela…
Apartment in Poland, Poland
Apartment
Poland, Poland
39 m²
€ 101,680
2 bedroom apartment of 39 m2 under construction. Living room combined with kitchen, bedroom,…
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 182,737
For sale spacious furnished 4-room apartment 81.8 sq.m Warsaw, Ursus district, st. Ryżowa …
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
65 m²
€ 184,213
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 2/12 Floor
€ 117,461
Quiet 2-room apartment for sale next to the park, in Warsaw, Mokotów #12473 Con…
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 702,975
For sale 3-level modern house 350 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Nad Wil…
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 197,159
4 room house in Druzyna, Poland
4 room house
Druzyna, Poland
103 m²
€ 154,955
I offer for sale half a twin in Krosno near Mosina. The house has a usable area of 103.2 m2,…
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 136,719
For sale spacious 2-room apartment 52.54 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Obywatelska 2-…
3 room apartment in gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
gmina Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 104 m² 2 Floor
€ 136,182
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
573 m²
€ 715,178
House detached only 4 km from the center of Warsaw MAIN CURRENCIES House built 'for yourself…

Properties features in gmina Dobra Szczecinska, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir