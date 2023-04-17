Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Czerwonak
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
9 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
9 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
270 m²
€ 247,685
For sale a detached house ideally suited to private doctor's / dental offices or a beauty cl…
5 room housein Debogora, Poland
5 room house
Debogora, Poland
328 m²
€ 213,224
I invite you to see the house in an interesting location – near the forest, and at the same …
8 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
8 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
620 m²
€ 1,053,199
A beautiful, exclusive house with an area of about 620m2 with a winter garden and swimming p…
5 room housein Czerwonak, Poland
5 room house
Czerwonak, Poland
109 m²
€ 170,149

Properties features in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir