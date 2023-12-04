Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Czempin
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Czempin, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Bieczyny, Poland
Apartment
Bieczyny, Poland
Area 400 m²
€807,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Czempin, Poland
Apartment
Czempin, Poland
Area 522 m²
€27,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Bieczyny, Poland
Apartment
Bieczyny, Poland
Area 2 000 m²
€69,207
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Bieczyny, Poland
Apartment
Bieczyny, Poland
Area 58 310 m²
€1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in gmina Czempin, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir