Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Bialokosz, Poland
Apartment
Bialokosz, Poland
Area 1 258 m²
HIT: build yourself in the Natura 2000 area, only 150 m from Lake Białokoski!
€34,308

Properties features in gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir