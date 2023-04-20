UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Międzychód County
gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie
Residential properties for sale in gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie, Poland
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
77 m²
€ 259,554
:: Short: Wilanów Town, Sarmacka | 3 rooms, 77 m ², wardrobe, two balconies. :: For whom? Fo…
3 room house
Wronki, Poland
120 m²
€ 140,375
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
3 Floor
€ 182,118
It is with great pleasure that we present a beautifully renovated 60-meter apartment in Wars…
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
54 m²
€ 110,569
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
60 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 279,959
Quiet 3-room apartment for sale in Warsaw center ul. Śniadeckich #11862 Contact +48574…
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
49 m²
€ 71,377
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 151,558
For sale near metro 4-room apartment 63.85 sq.m Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. A. J. M…
6 room house
Suleyuvek, Poland
6 Number of rooms
143 m²
€ 285,599
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
9 Floor
€ 265,199
5 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
130 m²
€ 368,454
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 390,120
development status, available 6 out of 10 houses In addition, we offer finishing packages…
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 368,329
:: Short: For sale a half twin with an area of 180 m2 with a garden of 300 sq m | 8 rooms | …
Properties features in gmina Chrzypsko Wielkie, Poland
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map