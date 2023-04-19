Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. gmina Brwinow

4 room housein Milecin, Poland
4 room house
Milecin, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 183 m² Number of floors 1
€ 271,514
A big house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Blonie #12694 Contact +48574672833 ( Wha…
1 room apartmentin Otrebusy, Poland
1 room apartment
Otrebusy, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 86,110
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 39.73 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, Mickiewic…
1 room apartmentin Otrebusy, Poland
1 room apartment
Otrebusy, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 79,471
For sale new 2-room apartment 34.27 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków st. Adama Mickie…

