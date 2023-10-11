Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Boleslawiec

Residential properties for sale in gmina Boleslawiec, Poland

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kolonia Boleslawiec-Chroscin, Poland
1 room apartment
Kolonia Boleslawiec-Chroscin, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Ready for sale two-room apartment with an area of ​​44 m2, located in the heart of Łódź on …
€73,741

Properties features in gmina Boleslawiec, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir